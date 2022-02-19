Skip to main content
Liverpool v Norwich | Team News | Trent Alexander-Arnold Not In Squad To Face Canaries

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not in the Liverpool squad to face Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The right-back is a surprise omission from Jurgen Klopp's squad who are also missing Roberto Firmino with a muscle injury and Diogo Jota who picked up an ankle injury in the match against Inter in midweek.

There doesn't appear to be an issue for England international Alexander-Arnold however with the player reported to be rested.

Liverpool have a busy period of fixtures coming up so Klopp is clearly deciding when to rest his most critical players.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Kostas Tsimikas;

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Norwich City Team

Liverpool head into Saturday's Premier League clash against Norwich City with the chance to reduce the gap on leaders Manchester City to just six points and we can bring you the confirmed lineups.

Pep Guardiola's team will be in action later on Saturday evening when they host Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur.

The Reds are in the middle of a crucial period of their season where they play fixtures across all four competitions.

After the fine win in the Champions League against Inter Milan, Liverpool face the Canaries today with another league match on Wednesday against Leeds United before the Carabao Cup final versus rivals Chelsea on Sunday.

Dean Smith's team have improved over recent weeks but remain in the bottom three, four points from safety.

A game following a European away trip is always tricky and Smith's team will be looking to take advantage of any lethargy in the Liverpool ranks.

