Liverpool v Nottingham Forest - Premier League Key Matchups

Two teams heading in completely different directions will face each other on Saturday. Liverpool appear to have recovered from their worst start to a season under Jurgen Klopp with back-to-back wins against West Ham and Manchester City.

Forest on the other hand haven't won a game since they beat West Ham back on Aug 14th and are looking like a lock for relegation.

A midfield that was ravaged by injuries earlier in the season is now almost fully recovered with only Arthur Melo not back in training for the Reds.

Key men Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota are out until after the World Cup.

Forest have their own injury struggles with five key players potentially sidelined, Harry Toffolo, Renan Lodi, Lewis O'Brien, Jack Colback and Moussa Niakhate.

Here are three key matchups that could decide the outcome of the game.

Mohamed Salah v Neco Williams

Former Liverpool man Neco Williams will have the unenviable task of tracking Mohamed Salah's runs down the right side.

The 21-year-old Welsh International likes to burst down the left side himself as Forest will look to counter-attack.

It's when they try to counter that they will be at their most vulnerable though as any quick ball from Thiago Alcantara, Virgil Van Dijk or even Alisson could release the Egyptian King for a goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Jesse Lingard

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled again this year, often getting caught out on the counter-attack as teams attempt to play in the space behind him.

Jesse Lingard will be the man looking to get in behind him to link up with another Welsh International front man Brennan Johnson.

Lingard has struggled to find his form this season and so far any goals have eluded him.

There's not many better games in which to right the ship than at home against Liverpool and Lingard will definitely be giving this one his all.

Virgil Van Dijk v Brennan Johnson

Brennan Johnson is an exciting young talent and certainly one to watch for in this game.

The 21-year-old scored 19 goals in all competitions last season to help return Forest to the top flight and has continued his fine form with Wales.

Virgil Van Dijk has arguably not been at his best this season and has struggled with one on ones against fast aggressive forwards. Johnson is all of that and then some.

The 31 year old Dutch International will need to be at his best tomorrow if he is to keep the likes of Johnson and Lingard at bay.

