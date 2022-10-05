Skip to main content

Liverpool v Rangers - Is Jurgen Klopp's New Formation Here To Stay?

It was an unfamiliar setup that the Liverpool players took up at Anfield on Tuesday night. The long successful 4-3-3 was abandoned for a 4-2-4. But is it here to stay?

After much clamoring from fans and pundits alike, Klopp finally broke out a new formation Tuesday night against Rangers. What initially looked like a 4-2-4 often morphed into a 4-2-3-1. 

The design was clear, unleash Darwin Nunez and make him the focal point of the attack.

The plan seemed to work as in the 6th minute of play Nunez is fouled outside the box allowing Trent Alexander-Arnold to step up and rocket a beautiful curling free kick into the top left corner for 1-0.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

It was clearly Liverpool's night as the visitors failed to threaten much and Mohamed Salah's brace from the penalty spot at 53 minutes made it a foregone conclusion.

The only negative, if there was one, was that Nunez wasn't able to find the back of the net. With 5 shots on goal, it would have been well deserved. 

The question now remains. Is this a one-off or a distinct change in vision and tactics for the team. 

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Changing formation and adding an extra attacker against Rangers, a team that after two Champions League matches had the joint-worst defensive record in the competition, is one thing. But will this endure against stiffer opponents?

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Klopp did not reveal too much in his post-match press conference when asked about the change in formation.

"It was for us...we wanted to defend differently to what we usually do; if you have seen us for a few years now."

He did however hint that there may be more training sessions to further develop the new approach.

"The way the boys moved up front today together I thought was extremely, extremely good for only one session working on it, to be honest. We never did it before.."

Liverpool face Arsenal on Sunday, a team sitting atop the Premier League. It will be interesting to see how they are set up.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 2-0 Rangers Match Highlights, Alexander-Arnold Responds To Critics With World Class Goal

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Benfica v PSG, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Ismael Bennacer
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Chelsea v Milan, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Match Coverage

The 23-year-old was on target for Liverpool in their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

By Neil Andrew
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
Transfers

Report: Lionel Messi To Move Back To Barcelona in 2023

By Neil Andrew
Federico Valverde
Match Coverage

Where To Watch, Live Stream: Real Madrid v Shakhtar Donetsk, UEFA Champions League

By Neil Andrew
James Milner Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Rangers: Fans React To Champions League Win

By Justin Foster
Sepp Van den Berg injury
News

Liverpool Youngster Sepp Van Den Berg Ruled Out Until 2023 After Injury With Schalke

By Alex Caddick