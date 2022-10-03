Liverpool v Rangers: Key Matchups To Decide The Game

Liverpool's struggles this season have been well documented. Their high-pressing "Gegenpressing" style has been difficult to implement leaving them vunerable behind the back line.

It will be interesting to see if Jurgen Klopp makes any changes for this important game. Liverpool can ill afford a loss here if their Champions League dreams are to be kept alive.

These three matchups will help decide the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Ryan Kent

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled again this year with fast aggressive forwards often getting caught out on the counter-attack as teams attempt to play in the space behind him.

Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / PA Images

Left Winger Ryan Kent has been an assist machine this year with four assists in six Scottish Premiership games.

Arnold has been exposed repeatedly this year when asked to defend. The former English International has looked disinterested at times particularly when it comes to defending.

If Liverpool are to put a stop to this current habit of conceding first it will be critical that Trent gets back to cut off Ryan's deadly crosses and link up play.

Luis Diaz v Connor Goldson

This classic battle of youth versus experience sees the 25-year-old Colombian wonderkid Luis Diaz take on the wiley veteran 29-year-old Connor Goldson.

With four goals already this season Diaz is one of Liverpool's few in-form players.

Luis Diaz IMAGO / PA Images

He loves to burst down the left and once inside the box to cut inside to unleash a right-foot rocket.

The man tasked with defending him will surely have done his homework. Knowing what Diaz is going to do and stopping him are two very different things.

This battle will be interesting to watch as any error on Goldson's part could undoubtedly lead to a goal for the Columbian International.

Mohamed Salah v Borna Barišić

With only three goals in nine games it's been a slow start for Mohamed Salah by his lofty standards. You can never rule the crafty Egyptian International out though.

Mohamed Salah IMAGO / Action Plus

He always shows up in the biggest of games and the Croatian International Borna Barisic will have his work cut out trying to prevent Salah from cutting inside and getting a shot off his trademark left foot.

We are not sure yet if Darwin Nunez will play but it would definitely help Salah having Nunez under center as the extra attention he typically receives will free up space for the Egyptian King.

A win is badly needed for Liverpool if they have any chance of getting through the group stage and into the round of 16.

