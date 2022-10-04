Skip to main content

Liverpool v Rangers Team News: Jurgen Klopp Goes With A Front Four

Jurgen Klopp has made a bold team selection for Liverpool's UEFA Champions League clash with Rangers.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has picked a very attacking lineup for the visit of Rangers to Anfield in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

Reports earlier in the day had suggested that Klopp may move away from his tried and trusted 4-3-3 formation and it looks like he has done just that.

Jurgen Klopp has picked a very attacking lineup to face Rangers on Tuesday evening.

Alisson Becker starts in goal and there are no changes in the back four for Liverpool with Trent Alexander-Arnold keeping his place alongside Joel MatipVirgil van Dijk, and Kostas Tsimikas.

It looks like a two man midfield for Liverpool with Fabinho dropping to bench, leaving skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara in what looks like a double pivot.

Klopp looks to have gone with a front four with Mohamed Salah likely to start on the right, Luis Diaz on the left with Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota expected to be central.

Luis Diaz will line up in a front four alongside Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, and Darwin Nunez.

Assuming it is a 4-2-3-1 formation, Jota may start behind Nunez unless Diaz is moved central and the Portuguese starts on the left.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Rangers Team

