Liverpool v Rangers: Team News & Where To Watch / Live Stream, UEFA Champions League

Liverpool take on Rangers in a Champions League Group A clash on Tuesday and we can bring you all the key details ahead of the clash.

Anfield will be alive when Liverpool take on Rangers on Tuesday. IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool Team News

After another disappointing performance in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp could make changes to his starting XI.

Joe Gomez, Ibrahima Konate, James Milner, Arthur Melo, Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez will all be hoping to earn a place in the lineup after missing out at the weekend.

Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones are getting closer to a return but that may not come in time for the visit of Rangers. Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain sidelined with hamstring injuries until the end of October.

Rangers Team News

John Souttar, Ianis Hagi, Kemar Roofe, Nnamdi Ofoborh, and Filip Helander are all set to miss the match through injury.

Former Liverpool defender Ben Davies looks set to start at Anfield for Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team after his move in the summer.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 8:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 3:00pm ET

Pacific time: 12:00pm PT

Central time: 2:00pm CT

India

Kick-off is at 12:30am IST (Wednesday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST (Wednesday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 8:00pm GMT+1

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown live on BT Sport 2, BT Sport Ultimate, BTsport.com, and the BT Sport app.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on Paramount+.

For supporters in India, the game will be available on Sony LIV and JioTV.

In Canada, the match can be watched on DAZN.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Stan Sport.

In Nigeria, the game can be watched on SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, and Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique.

You can also watch our coverage of the game for FREE on our YouTube channel.

