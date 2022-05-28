Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Predicted Lineups

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday and we can bring you our predicted lineups for the match.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The Reds will have a chance to win the European Cup for the seventh time when they face Carlo Ancelotti's experienced team.

Jurgen Klopp has been boosted this week by the return to training of Joe Gomez, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara so it looks like Divock Origi will be the only player unavailable to the German.

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE and here are our predicted starting XIs.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz

Predicted Real Madrid XI

Thibaut Courtois;

Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy;

Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric;

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

