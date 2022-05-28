Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Predicted Lineups
Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday and we can bring you our predicted lineups for the match.
The Reds will have a chance to win the European Cup for the seventh time when they face Carlo Ancelotti's experienced team.
Jurgen Klopp has been boosted this week by the return to training of Joe Gomez, Fabinho, and Thiago Alcantara so it looks like Divock Origi will be the only player unavailable to the German.
Predicted Liverpool XI
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Predicted Real Madrid XI
Thibaut Courtois;
Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy;
Fede Valverde, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric;
Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr
