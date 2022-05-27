Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Champions League Final Match Preview

As we edge towards the day of European football in the 21/22 football season, Liverpool are gearing up for their showdown against fellow European Giant Real Madrid in this Saturday's UEFA Champions League Final.

This will be Jurgen Klopp's third European Cup final in the last five years, winning their 2019 final in Madrid and losing their 2018 bout against this weekend's opponents, Real Madrid.

For Madrid it is an impressive 5th final in the last ten years, winning all four of the previous finals.

Real Madrid rarely lose out on the title in a Champions League final. In fact, they last lost a European final in 1981, to Liverpool, in Paris.

Sounds rather familiar, doesn't it?

Ahead of the final Liverpool have received injury boosts with Fabinho Tavares and Joe Gomez returning to full training after their recent injuries.

Virgil van Dijk has declared himself fit as well, after coming off with an injury in the FA Cup final win in Wembley.

Thiago Alcantara, who was forced off in last Sunday's win against Wolves with an Achilles injury, is already doing individual training and has a "surprisingly good" chance of featuring in the final, according to Jurgen Klopp.

As for the Madrid camp, defender Marcelo is set to miss to the final, but Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard have been declared fully fit by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid have already won La Liga this season by a considerable margin and winning the final would bring them a splendid double and an unprecedented 14th European Cup; double the amount the team in second place has (AC Milan).

Liverpool, on the other hand, will be nursing their disappointment from losing the Premier League by one point yet again this season and will be intent on ending the season on a high note by winning number seven.

While dreams of the quadruple are now long gone, a treble of the Champions League, Carabao Cup, and the FA Cup will still be a magnificent season, full of ups and downs, and, ultimately, a vastly enjoyable ride for the fans,

