Liverpool v Real Madrid | Confirmed Lineups | Lineups | Champions League Final | Thiago Starts The Final

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool fight for their historic seventh UEFA Champions League title against Spanish super giants Real Madrid, who will be looking to seal their 14th European crown.

The two teams will lock horns in the Parisian territory of Stade de France ahead of the final game. The Reds last won this European honour in 2019 by beating Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspurs.

Going into the game, Karim Benzema will be the kingmaker of Carlo Ancelotti's side and Mohamed Salah is the player to watch out for from Liverpool's perspective.

Real Madrid defeated Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on an aggregate score of 6-5 while Liverpool defeated Unai Emery's side, Villarreal by a final score of 5-2 to book their places in the UEFA Champions League final.

Liverpool have been the most dominant team in this year's Champions League campaign after winning comfortably in all their previous knockout encounters this year against decent oppositions.

Liverpool Team

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold - Konate - Van Dijk - Robertson

Fabinho - Thiago - Henderson

Diaz - Mane - Salah

Real Madrid Team

