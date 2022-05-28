Liverpool v Real Madrid | Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup | Lineups | Champions League Final | David Alaba Returns

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid will be eyeing to complete another jewel in their crown as they eye for the record 14th UEFA Champions League title. The Los Blancos face Liverpool at the Parisian venue of Stade de France a.k.a the Olympic Stadium in France to bring the trophy back to Spain.

Karin Benzema and Vinicius Junior are the players to keep an eye on for the Madrid-based side and the Italian manager will look to get his fourth European crown as a coach after winning two European Cups as a player for AC Milan and another two as the Rossoneri's manager.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Spanish club will try to be "ever royal" by taking the right decisions on the pitch after suffering a poor season with no major honors in the domestic league and Europe last season.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be tough opposition for the Spanish Jewels, especially with a treble awaiting in the North West. Both the star players of the side - Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane - are linked to La Casa Blanca ahead of the summer transfer window.

A victory at Paris could give Carlo Ancelotti a sweet moment to remember after coaching Liverpool's domestic Merseyside rivals Everton last year.

Details of when and how you can watch the final Champions League match in Paris can be found HERE.

Real Madrid Confirmed Lineup

Thibaut Courtois

Dani Carvajal - Eder Militao - David Alaba - Ferland Mendy

Casemiro - Toni Kroos

Fede Valverde - Luka Modric - Vinicius Junior

Karim Benzema

