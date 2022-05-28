Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Team News | Champions League Final | Konate Gets Nod Over Matip

The Liverpool lineup has just been announced for the Champions League final against Real Madrid and we can now bring you the details.

Ibrahima Konate

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed a relatively smooth journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages for the first time.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic encounters where their experience helped them through.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate has won the battle with Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In midfield, Fabinho returns to play alongside Thiago Alcantara and skipper Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI and lines up with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool Team

Real Madrid Team

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid: Key Battles | UEFA Champions League Final

By Adam Khan4 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Thiago
News

Thiago Alcantara Starts For Liverpool In UEFA Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Sam Jones6 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Real Madrid | Confirmed Lineups | Lineups | Champions League Final | Thiago Starts The Final

By Alan Bince7 minutes ago
Champions League Trophy
Articles

Watch: Liverpool Songs Performed In Paris Fan Park Ahead Of UCL Final - Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Thiago Alcantara Fabinho
Quotes

'He's The One For Me That Holds The Key' - Pundit On Liverpool Player Who Can Help Win Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Fabinho Rodri
Quotes

"Madrid is better on the big stage," Manchester City Man Rodri On The Champions League Final

By Sam Jones35 minutes ago
Real Madrid 2021/2022 La Liga Champions
Match Coverage

'Victory Is Ours' - Real Madrid Fans React To News Of Starting XI For Champions League Final With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew51 minutes ago
Liverpool FC Real Madrid
Media

Watch - Liverpool Fans Sing You'll Never Walk Alone Ahead Of Champions League Final In Paris

By Sam Jones56 minutes ago