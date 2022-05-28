Liverpool v Real Madrid | Team News | Champions League Final | Konate Gets Nod Over Matip

The Liverpool lineup has just been announced for the Champions League final against Real Madrid and we can now bring you the details.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Jurgen Klopp's team have enjoyed a relatively smooth journey to the final beating Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds after winning all of their matches in the group stages for the first time.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid knocked out PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City on the way to the final, all of which were dramatic encounters where their experience helped them through.

Liverpool Team News

Ibrahima Konate has won the battle with Joel Matip to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence.

In midfield, Fabinho returns to play alongside Thiago Alcantara and skipper Jordan Henderson.

Mohamed Salah is also back in the starting XI and lines up with Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz in attack.

Liverpool Team

Real Madrid Team

Details of when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.



