Liverpool v Real Madrid | Team News | Champions League Final | Thiago & Fabinho Available To Klopp

Liverpool take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news ahead of the clash.

The match in Paris will give the Reds an opportunity to win their seventh European Cup but they know they will face a tough challenge against Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp was given a huge boost as Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, and Fabinho all returned to training after injury issues.

The German will therefore have a full squad to select from with the exception of the departing Divock Origi who has a muscle problem.

The two big decisions for Klopp appear to be who out of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate will partner Virgil van Dijk in defence and who will make up the midfield three.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Real Madrid Team News

Ancelotti has named a strong 26-man squad for the final at the Stade de France which includes Liverpool's 2018 Champions League nemesis Gareth Bale.

David Alaba is back in contention to start after missing the final La Liga match with an abductor injury.

