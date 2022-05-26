Skip to main content
Liverpool v Real Madrid | UEFA Champions League Final | Early Predicted Liverpool XI

As Liverpool prepare to take on Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, we can bring you our early predicted starting lineup.

Over the past few weeks Jurgen Klopp 's squad have started to pick up injuries again with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara, and Mohamed Salah all missing matches of late.

Thiago Alcantara Fabinho

The starting XI will therefore be highly dependent on players being fit for the huge clash that will take place in Paris.

At the back, the only question appears to be who will partner the returning Van Dijk with Ibrahima Konate likely to get the nod over Joel Matip.

In midfield, Fabinho has returned to full training so should take his place alongside skipper Jordan Henderson. The remaining spot is likely to be taken by Thiago if he can recover from the achilles problem he picked up against Wolves.

If the Spanish international does not make it, Naby Keita will come into the starting lineup.

Up front, it is probable that Klopp will go with what appears to be the new first-choice front three which consists of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Luis Diaz.

It would not be a surprise however to see either of Diogo Jota or Roberto Firmino start the match with Diaz to come on when the Real defence is tiring.

Predicted XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah; Sadio Mane; Luis Diaz

