Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup

Liverpool face off against Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup and here is the confirmed lineups for both side.

This weeks FA Cup third round has been a very confusing one for a lot of teams.

The FA have forced teams to play even if they are facing major issues with COVID-19, like Liverpool.

However, the Reds have fielded a pretty strong side today to face Shrewsbury at Anfield.

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp returns to manage the Liverpool side after missing the last week due to a positive COVID test.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19, meaning Conor Bradley steps in for him.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah off to AFCON, youngsters Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman replace them as Curtis Jones also is given a chance on the wing.

Shrewsbury Starting XI

Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.

Shrewsbury Subs

Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

