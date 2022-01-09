Confirmed Lineups: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup
Liverpool face off against Shrewsbury in the third round of the FA Cup and here is the confirmed lineups for both side.
This weeks FA Cup third round has been a very confusing one for a lot of teams.
The FA have forced teams to play even if they are facing major issues with COVID-19, like Liverpool.
However, the Reds have fielded a pretty strong side today to face Shrewsbury at Anfield.
Liverpool Starting XI
Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.
Liverpool Subs
Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.
Read More
Team News
Jurgen Klopp returns to manage the Liverpool side after missing the last week due to a positive COVID test.
Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19, meaning Conor Bradley steps in for him.
With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah off to AFCON, youngsters Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman replace them as Curtis Jones also is given a chance on the wing.
Shrewsbury Starting XI
Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.
Shrewsbury Subs
Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup | Kaide Gordon? Mateusz Musiałowski?
- Match Prediction: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup
- What Could Jurgen Klopp Do With Liverpool’s System Whilst Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah Are Gone?
- 'We Hope' - Peter Krawietz Is Hopeful Jurgen Klopp Will Return Against Shrewsbury
- Report: Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United Circling Ivorian Franck Kessie
- ‘You Need a Bit of Luck’ - Virgil Van Dijk on Liverpool & Manchester City During December
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook