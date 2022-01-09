Player Ratings: Liverpool 4-1 Shrewsbury Town

After a week of unrest stirred up by COVID-19 in the red half of Merseyside, Liverpool today had just about enough players to field a side for their first FA Cup match of the season, against Shrewsbury.

Due to a large number of positive coronavirus cases in the Liverpool camp, their midweek League Cup semi final in North London got postponed, which now shall take place in one and a half weeks.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only name revealed so far in the new bunch of positive cases, with Conor Bradley called up to deputise in the rather dreary Trent-shaped hole in the backline.

Tyler Morton and Elijah Dixon-Bonner, who was handed his first Liverpool start today, got Jurgen Klopp's approval to start in the middle of the park with Fabinho Tavares to guide them.

In attack, a very young trio was chosen by the German gaffer; Kaide Gordon, Curtis Jones and Max Woltman, the latter getting his first senior start as well.

A heavily depleted bench saw quite a few Academy players along with the return of Joel Matip from COVID-19, and Kostas Tsimikas, who was relegated to the bench after Andrew Robertson's suspension spell got over.

A mix of experienced and youth players got the job done today, with a well deserved 4-1 win over the League 1 side.

Here are the player ratings!

CAOIMHÍN KELLEHER 7.5

Absolutely nothing he could do for the sole conceded goal, he was left with his hands tied. He had a neat and tidy game, did everything alright.

CONOR BRADLEY 7.5

He was keeping his right side dangerously open in the first half, and he was the one who failed to mark the player who assisted the Shrewsbury goal.

IMAGO / PA Images

But he was great in the other half of the field, assisting the Liverpool equalizer and kept the ball in brilliantly for the goal which sealed the game.

IBRAHIMA KONATÉ 6.5

Not Konaté's ideal game. He was indecisive and careless and was mostly responsible for the Shrewsbury goal. He should have booted it out but instead he just watched it go by as if he was trying to not interfere with a goal his teammate was trying to score.

VIRGIL VAN DIJK 7

Both the centre backs were off their element today. Just not their normal good self. Konaté and Van Dijk are usually a duo who compliment each other well but this duo looked just confused today. Both did, however, improve in the second half.

ANDREW ROBERTSON 8

Another breath stealing game from the Scotsman, just watching him can make one exhausted. Was brilliant all around. A very good return from his suspension.

FABINHO TAVARES 8.5

Two goals, TWO! Who would have thought? He had an off moment 2 or 3 times today, solid otherwise. His penalty was textbook and his finish for the 4th goal was beyond cheeky.

TYLER MORTON 6.5

Ah...not a game Morton would remember. He was playing out of position, with Fabinho occupying his preferred position, and it didn't suit him well.

ELIJAH DIXON-BONER 7.5

He didn't have much of the ball initially, but when he got it he looked assured and composed on it. He should have had a goal today as well, but his inexperience cost him which, of course, isn't a problem for now. He will learn, he does have big potential. A very good showing.

KAIDE GORDON 8

Second youngest goal scorer in the history of Liverpool Football Club! How matured he looked when he calmly slotted in the ball in front of the Kop? It was the 17-year-old's second start only and he really excelled. He was dangerous on the right wing, and constantly looked to create something.

IMAGO / PA Images

MAX WOLTMAN 5

5 seems incredibly harsh for a 4-1 win his team has secured, but it would be fair seeing how little he played in his 45 minutes on the pitch. He barely got the ball.

CURTIS JONES 8

He didn't get any goal or assist, but he was perhaps the busiest player in the match. Started in attack and ended up in midfield, does it show his versatility or does it show he is yet to find his best position? Doesn't matter for now though, he did very well wherever he got the ball today.

SUBSTITUTES

TAKUMI MINAMINO 6.5

One thing always hampering him, his physicality. He kept on getting dispossessed and couldn't get his shots on target.

ROBERTO FIRMINO 8

"Bobby Dazzler" dazzled Anfield yet again today, his beautiful backheel was just so gutsy and just so "Bobby". Only he could have pulled it off today, only him. He was working very hard from the moment he came on, and it's good he got his reward.

MELKAMU FRAUENDORF N/A

KOSTAS TSIMIKAS N/A

JAMES NORRIS N/A

