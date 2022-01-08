Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup | Kaide Gordon? Mateusz Musiałowski?

Liverpool face off against Shrewsbury on Sunday and with a depleted squad due to COVID-19, here is our predicted lineup for the third round FA Cup tie.

Despite a lot of clubs being hit hard due to COVID-19 outbreaks, the FA are forcing teams to play even if they have to field youngsters.

With a massive outbreak at the training centre this week, Liverpool will also be forced to play with a lot of their U23s/U18s against Shrewsbury.

So here is our predicted lineup for Sunday's game against Shrewsbury at Anfield.

Marcelo Pitaluga;

Neco Williams, Billy Koumetio, Joel Matip, Owen Beck;

Tyler Morton, Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mateusz Musiałowski, Roberto Firmino, Kaide Gordon.

Firstly, I'm going to start off by saying this predicted XI is purely a lottery due to COVID cases amongst every Liverpool squad, including the U23's and U18's. So this is just a pure guess.

Liverpool haven't released what first team players contracted COVID-19 when it was reported that 14 players had tested positive. So it makes it impossible to know where to start predicting Sunday's game.

When reports came out that 14 players tested positive, another claim was that every goalkeeper had it.

I really don't want to see Loris Karius or Adrian in goal so I'll go with the next best option if Caoimhin Kelleher isn't available, Brazilian youngster Marcelo Pitaluga.

The same goes for defence, we're not sure who is available so I've went for the U23's defence, with Joel Matip and Neco Williams.

I think midfield will be our most experienced part on the field and it will be a massive part of our playstyle on Sunday, so I've gone with some big names.

Curtis Jones loves a FA Cup tie and Tyler Morton has impressed when he has featured this season.

Up front is a really exciting prospect. Liverpool's academy is starting to produce some amazing forward thinking youngsters.

Kaide Gordon is set to be the next Harvey Elliott and it has been reported Jurgen Klopp will bring him into the first team next season.

Mateusz Musiałowski is also another highly touted teenager and Poland's next big talent.

There are some other names who could feature, including Oakley Cannonier, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf and Harvey Blair.

Whatever happens tomorrow, we'll be able to see what level our youngsters are at and finally get to look at them in a professional game!

