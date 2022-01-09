Watch: Fabinho Gets Liverpool's Fourth Against Shrewsbury

Liverpool's Fabinho has scored his second goal of the game and Liverpool's fourth against League One Shrewsbury.

After his penalty in the first-half, the Brazilian scored with the last touch of the game to send Liverpool through to the fourth round of the FA Cup

Watch Fabinho's goal here:

Liverpool Starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Tyler Morton, Fabinho, Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Kaide Gordon, Maz Woltman, Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Subs

Adrian, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino, Kostas Tsimikas, Joel Matip, Isaac Mabaya, James Norris, James Balagizi, Melkamu Frauendorf.

Team News

Jurgen Klopp returns to manage the Liverpool side after missing the last week due to a positive COVID test.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is unavailable due to testing positive for COVID-19, meaning Conor Bradley steps in for him.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah off to AFCON, youngsters Kaide Gordon and Max Woltman replace them as Curtis Jones also is given a chance on the wing.

Shrewsbury Starting XI

Marosi, Bennett, Pennington, Ebanks-Landell, Nurse, Ogbeta, Leahy, Vela, Davis, Udoh, Bowman.

Shrewsbury Subs

Burgoyne, Pierre, Cosgrove, Janneh, Pyke, Bloxham, Caton, Daniels, Craig.

