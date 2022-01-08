Match Prediction: Liverpool v Shrewsbury | FA Cup

Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi final match v Arsenal got postponed. Still, their 3rd Round FA Cup fixture against Shrewsbury must go ahead, regardless of Covid cases, injuries, and absences in the squad.

Liverpool Going Into Sunday

Liverpool are without Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keïta as they join their home countries for the African Cup of Nations. Divock Origi, Thiago Alcântara, Nat Phillips, and Harvey Elliot are also unavailable due to injury.

The status of players returning from Covid in the Liverpool squad also is also clear. Alisson Becker, Joel Matip, Roberto Firmino, and manager Jürgen Klopp all missed Chelsea, and Pep Lijnders is another coach who recently tested positive.

The Reds have a busy fixture list over the next month, and the 3rd Round FA Cup match against League One side Shrewsbury will most likely be at the bottom of the priority list.

Liverpool’s youngsters have shone in the competition before and will be called upon again to bear the majority of the weight in Sunday’s match. There might be a few fringe players in the lineups, but the squad’s average age might be around 20 unless James Milner features.

While it will likely be an inexperienced squad that takes the field for the Reds, the match is at Anfield, and the crowd can help carry the team and make it a challenging game for Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury Going Into Sunday

Shrewsbury Town FC is in mid-table of the League One division in England. They’ve lost one game out of their last five, with one draw and three wins.

The players to watch out for are forwards Daniel Udoh and Ryan Bowman and midfielder/defender Luke Leahy.

Udoh has received Shrewsbury’s Player of the Month award, the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month, and was nominated for Sky Bet League One Goal of the Month for December.

The Nigerian forward is Shrewsbury’s top goals scorer this season, with strike partner Bowman just behind him. The versatile Leahy has also significantly contributed to Shrewsbury’s attack.

Shrewsbury favors a 3-5-2 formation and will be tough to break down for the young Reds on Sunday. Liverpool’s defense will also need to be at their best to keep out Shrewsbury’s potent attack at the other end.

Sunday’s Prediction

Liverpool’s youngsters have already come up trumps against Shrewsbury in recent times. The young Reds fought hard and came up with a 1-0 in a FA Cup Fourth Round replay in February 2020.

There won’t be high expectations for the Shrewsbury fixture, and a home crowd at Anfield will be there to support the young players.

The fixture most likely won’t be a goal-fest, but this prediction backs Liverpool to edge out another narrow win.

Score Prediction: Liverpool 1 Shrewsbury 0

Goal Scorers: Billy Koumetio

Man of the Match: Billy Koumetio

