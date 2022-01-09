Skip to main content
Liverpool v Shrewsbury - Match Preview | FA Cup Third Round

Following a chaotic week at Kirkby in which Liverpool's Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Arsenal was forced to be postponed, the Reds return to action in the FA Cup 3rd round, against League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. 

Considering the reported significance of the outbreak, it remains unclear who may be available for Jurgen Klopp's men, including the German himself on the touchline. 

Jurgen Klopp

The likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones should be fit following prior 'suspected' positive tests, while it is hoped that Alisson Becker, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino have made sufficient recoveries from infections that saw them miss the visit to Chelsea.

Outside of this group, there is expectation for some youngsters to get a chance to impress. 

The likes of Mateusz Musialowski, who has not yet featured for the first-team, will be particularly eager to show the boss and Anfield crowd his glaring talent if given the opportunity.

Mateusz Musialowski

It is a competition in which the Reds have had a very poor record in over recent times, progressing beyond the 4th round stage just once since Jurgen Klopp took the helm.

Read More

With the Premier League looking increasingly likely to return to Manchester, this should be a record that the German is desperate to improve upon.

In terms of visitors Shrewsbury, the weekend's encounter sees their second Anfield visit in three years. 

They currently sit 15th in the League One table, averaging around one goal for and against per match to date. 

The Reds should therefore be confident but fully-focused on the job in hand, as the visitors look to cause on paper, one of the biggest upsets in the competition's history.

