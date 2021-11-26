Liverpool v Southampton - Injury Update Ahead Of Anfield Clash - Firmino, Keita, Gomez, Jones

Liverpool take on Southampton at Anfield on Saturday in the Premier League in a match they need to win to keep up the pressure on leaders Chelsea. We bring you the latest on the injuries in Jurgen Klopp's squad.

The German was relieved to see Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Divock Origi, Andy Robertson and Neco Williams all available for the matchday squad for the 2-0 victory against Porto on Wednesday.

It's been a tough few weeks again injury wise for Klopp and Liverpool with the midfield being the worst hit area of the squad so news that Henderson and Milner were ok was welcome relief.

Here is a quick update on the other injuries:

Naby Keita

Klopp was hopeful his Guinea international would return from his hamstring injury after the international break but he is yet to appear in training. With Klopp insisting players must do two full training sessions before being picked, it looks like he will miss tomorrow's match.

Ready For Southampton - Unlikely

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Joe Gomez

A groin injury has sidelined Gomez over recent weeks and he was another Klopp had hoped would return post national team fixtures.

The manager reported the player was in a good way earlier in the week but again there are no signs of the player in training so seems he still needs more time.

Ready For Southampton - Unlikely

Roberto Firmino

The Brazilian was another to pick up a hamstring injury which his manager described as 'bad'.

It could be another couple of weeks before we see the number nine ready for action.

Ready For Southampton - NO

Curtis Jones

A freak eye injury in training has kept the 20 year old out over recent weeks. The club rightly refuse to take any risks due to the complexity of the issue.

The player tweeted earlier in the week a picture of him playing in the away game against Porto with a timer.

This had fans wondering whether he was close to a return but he is another not pictured in training on Thursday so would seem he needs more time to heal fully.

Ready For Southampton - NO

