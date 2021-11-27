Predicted Lineup: Liverpool v Southampton | Andy Robertson Return? Diogo Jota Fit!

Liverpool face off against Southampton this afternoon and here is our predicted lineup for the game.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be hoping for an easy three points today against Ralph Hassenhutl's Southhampton side.

If the Reds win, they will be one point behind current Premier League leaders Chelsea.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Diogo Jota missed Liverpool's Champions League game against Porto but it was only a minor injury and Klopp confirmed he should be available for selection today.

Andy Robertson has also missed a few games due to a small injury but he is in contention to regain his place from Kostas Tsimikas.

So here is our predicted XI for today's game against Southampton!

Alisson;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain;

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane.

With Andy Robertson looking fit once again, I think Jurgen Klopp will give Robbo the chance to prove he should be picked over Kostas Tsimikas, who has had an amazing season so far.

It also seems like Klopp has decided that Ibrahima Konate is his Champions League partner for Virgil van Dijk, so I suspect Joel Matip will start today.

IMAGO / News Images

As far as the midfield is concerned, we only have three fit first team players so it is hard to argue with that combination of players, I would bet on seeing Tyler Morton making another appearance today though.

Finally the front free. Diogo Jota sat out of the Porto game due to a tiny injury but this forward line has been on fire this season so if they're all fit then they should all play.

