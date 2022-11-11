Liverpool v Southampton Premier League - Key Matchups

Liverpool welcome Southampton to Anfield tomorrow afternoon. Liverpool arrive sitting in eighth place in the Premier League after a crucial 2-1 win against Tottenham last Sunday and Southampton come in firmly in the relegation zone at 18th place.

Liverpool appear to have righted the ship after UEFA Champions League qualification and a recent win against fourth-place Tottenham.

However they have clearly struggled against relegation zone teams this year having recently lost to Nottingham and Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp will have to break down Southampton's low block IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Jurgen Klopp and the lads will need to make a statement this game, that they do not just show up for the big occasion. Will they put the effort forward to beat a floundering Southampton team that has just changed managers?

Southampton will undoubtedly play a low block and look to either hit Liverpool on the counter-attack or through one of James Ward-Prowse's lethal set pieces.

Here are three critical matchups that could decide the game.

Thiago Alcantara v James Ward-Prowse

This one will be interesting with both players having just been omitted from their World Cup squads will surely have something to prove to themselves and their national team coaches.

Thiago will not feature for Spain in the World Cup IMAGO / Action Plus

Two commanding midfield generals will battle for dominance in the middle of the park.

Both are technical wizards and Thiago Alcantara will have his hands full trying to prevent Ward-Prowse from sending piercing through balls to his forward line.

This is one battle that could decide the fate of the game. If Ward-Prowse is kept off the ball Thiago will control the flow of play and things will decidedly go Liverpool's way.

Darwin Nunez v Lyanco

With injuries to Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez starting is a given at this point. He will likely be played on the left with Roberto Firmino holding the central attacking role.

This puts him up against the big Brazilian Center Back Lyanco who will be tasked with keeping Nunez pacy runs at bay.

Nunez is finding some form in the Premier League IMAGO / Action Plus

After a very shaky start and a straight red card received after he headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, Darwin Nunez now looks like he is finding his feet.

A goal last week against Tottenham assisted by Virgil Van Dijk will have given him heaps of confidence. We believe he will be too much for Lyanco and will find the back of the net again.

Mohamed Salah v Romain Perraud

Former Brest man Romain Perraud will have the unenviable task of tracking Mohamed Salah's runs down the right side.

The 25-year-old left-back likes to burst down the left side himself as Southampton will look to counter-attack.

Mo Salah is starting to get the goals IMAGO / PA Images

It's when they try to counter that they will be at their most vulnerable though as any quick ball from Thiago Alcantara, Virgil Van Dijk or even Alisson could release the Egyptian King for a goal.

It's more likely that Perraud doesn't stray far from home though as Southampton will likely sit back in a low block with every man defending and Liverpool attempting, again and again, to break them down.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |