Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream

Liverpool look to finish on a high before the international break for the 2022 World Cup. Jurgen Klopp's side face a newly-managed Southampton following an impressive win at Tottenham last Sunday.

Southampton, now managed by Nathan Jones, are hoping to bounce back after being on the wrong side of a battering by Newcastle United.

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool's assistant manager Pep Lijnders confirmed that James Milner is now available for selection. However, Joel Matip (calf) and Naby Keita (thigh), the latter being down to a new injury.

Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain sidelined with long-term injuries. With rests to the likes of Darwin Nunez, Roberto Firmino, and Mohamed Salah, it is expected they make a return to the starting lineup.

Southampton Team News

Southampton have key players Kyle Walker-Pieters (thigh) and Tino Livramento (knee) still unavailable. Juan Larios has been also added to the sidelines after picking up an abductor injury in last week's loss to Newcastle United.

This will be the first Premier League match for new manager Nathan Jones, who replaced Ralph Hasenhuttl on Thursday.

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Fabinho, Thiago;

Mohamed Salah, Harvey Elliot, Darwin Nunez;

Roberto Firmino

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 3:00pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time: 10:00am ET

Pacific time: 7:00am PT

Central time: 9:15zm CT

India

Kick-off is at 7:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00 am AEST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game is unfortunately unavailable for broardcast.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on-demand with fuboTV, NBC Universo, and USA Network.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Network.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport, Canal, and DStv Now.

Viewers in Ghana can watch the match on Supersport, Grandstand ROA, Canal+, and DStv.

In Egypt, you can see the match on TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, and beIN 4K Arabia

