Liverpool v Strasbourg: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool take to the pitch for their final warm-up match ahead of the new Premier League campaign when they take on Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.
It will be the second game for the Reds in consecutive days and will follow the Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.
The match against the Ligue 1 club will give manager Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to give all of his squad a decent run out over the weekend to make sure they are ready for their opening Premier League match against Fulham six days later.
What Time Is The Match?
United Kingdom
The match starts at 7.30pm BST
United States of America
Eastern time 2:30pm ET
Pacific time: 11:30am PT
Central time: 1:30pm CT
India
The match kicks off at 12:00am IST
Where to Watch / Live Stream
For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on LFCTV or LFCTV GO.
For viewers in India, the match can be watched on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.
For international viewers, the match can be watched on LFCTV GO.
