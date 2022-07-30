Liverpool v Strasbourg: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly

Liverpool take to the pitch for their final warm-up match ahead of the new Premier League campaign when they take on Strasbourg at Anfield on Sunday and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match here.

It will be the second game for the Reds in consecutive days and will follow the Community Shield clash with rivals Manchester City on Saturday at the King Power Stadium.

The match against the Ligue 1 club will give manager Jurgen Klopp the opportunity to give all of his squad a decent run out over the weekend to make sure they are ready for their opening Premier League match against Fulham six days later.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 7.30pm BST

United States of America

Eastern time 2:30pm ET

Pacific time: 11:30am PT

Central time: 1:30pm CT

India

The match kicks off at 12:00am IST

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game can be watched on LFCTV or LFCTV GO.

For viewers in India, the match can be watched on SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, Sony LIV and JioTV.

For international viewers, the match can be watched on LFCTV GO.

