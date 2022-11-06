Liverpool v Tottenham: Confirmed Lineups, Team News & Where To Watch

Two teams on different trajectories will meet today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham come in on the back of a win against Bournemouth and Liverpool on the back of embarrassing losses to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Details of the lineups for Liverpool's match with Leeds United at Anfield have now been confirmed.

Details of our predicted XI and when and how to watch the match can be found HERE.

Liverpool Team

Tottenham Team

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool are still missing Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Joel Matip. Arthur Melo, and once again, Naby Keita. James Milner may be in contention to make the squad but seems not fit enough to start.

A late scare to the fitness of Thiago Alcantara was an earlier one to watch but he is now confirmed to play this afternoon's crucial match, however, the away side do see the return of captain Jordan Henderson.

Tottenham Team News

Tottenham are missing their star man in Heung-Min Son after the South Korean suffered a fracture to his eye socket in the Champions League match against Marseille.

Two more key injuries include Cristian Romero and Richarlison. Both in-form Dejan Kulusevski is unlikely to feature but Spurs could see the return of Lucas Moura to the side.

Where to Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on Sky Sports.

For viewers in the United States, the match can be watched on the USA Network and Universo.

Viewers in India can watch the match on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ hotstar.

In Canada, the match can be watched on fuboTV.

In Australia, the game will be shown on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport, Canal, and DStv Now.

Viewers in Ghana can watch the match on Supersport, Grandstand ROA, Canal+, and DStv.

In Egypt, you can see the match on TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, and beIN 4K Arabia

Watch our match reaction HERE after the Tottenham v Liverpool

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |