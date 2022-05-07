Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Henderson & Diaz Return
Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening in a crucial Premier League match in terms of the title race and we can now bring you the confirmed lineups.
After qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday, focus now switches back to the league for the Reds who have just four games left as they try and hunt down leaders Manchester City.
Liverpool can go two points clear with a victory over Antonio Conte's team who themselves are battling it out with North London rivals Arsenal for the vital fourth spot.
Manchester City will have the chance to respond to Liverpool's result tomorrow when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium.
Liverpool Team
Alisson Becker;
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;
Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara;
Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz
Tottenham Hotspur Team
