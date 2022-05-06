Skip to main content

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday with a chance to go back to the top of the table and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds can take a two-point lead over Manchester City with a victory before Pep Guardiola's team take to the field at the Etihad on Sunday to face Newcastle United.

Anfield

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time        2:45pm ET

Pacific time:        11:45am PT

Central time:       1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Sunday)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 7:45pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

imago1008967857h
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Key Battles

By Dan Clubbe30 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool To Make Sadio Mane New Contract Offer This Summer As Mohamed Salah Saga Drags On

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Luis Diaz Takumi Minamino
News

Report: FC Porto Headed For Legal Battle Over Liverpool's Transfer Of Luis Diaz

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Carlo Ancelotti
Quotes

'They Are Now Massive Favourites' - Jurgen Klopp Claims Real Madrid Have Advantage Over Liverpool In Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham Set To Be Without Four Players In Upcoming Liverpool Clash | Premier League

By Zak Anderton3 hours ago
imago1011624515h
News

Liverpool Set For Sponsorship Windfall | Seeking £80 Million-a-year Deal

By Dan Clubbe3 hours ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Update | Conte Missing Four Players

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League | Firmino Injury Update

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago