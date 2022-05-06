Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday with a chance to go back to the top of the table and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds can take a two-point lead over Manchester City with a victory before Pep Guardiola's team take to the field at the Etihad on Sunday to face Newcastle United.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom/Ireland
Kick-off starts at 7:45pm BST
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 2:45pm ET
Pacific time: 11:45am PT
Central time: 1:45pm CT
India
Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Sunday)
Australia
Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Sunday)
Read More
Nigeria
Kick-off is at 7:45pm
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Reds Survive Scare To Reach Final
- LA Lakers Star LeBron James Reacts To Liverpool Beating Villarreal To Make Champions League Final In Paris
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - May 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Official: Jurgen Klopp Signs New Deal At Liverpool Until 2026
- 'Jurgen Said To Me Ya Know, He'd Sign A New Contract Ya Know, He Said So' - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Opened Talks Over Extending Klopp's Stay
- Report: Liverpool Agree To Personal Terms With Benfica Star Darwin Nunez Ahead Of Summer Transfer
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |