Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday with a chance to go back to the top of the table and we can bring you details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds can take a two-point lead over Manchester City with a victory before Pep Guardiola's team take to the field at the Etihad on Sunday to face Newcastle United.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom/Ireland

Kick-off starts at 7:45pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 2:45pm ET

Pacific time: 11:45am PT

Central time: 1:45pm CT

India

Kick-off starts at 00:15 IST (Sunday)

Australia

Kick-off is at 05:45 AEDT (Sunday)

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 7:45pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK and Ireland, the game will be shown on BT Sport, the BT Sport app, and the BT Sport website.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |