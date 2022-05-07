Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Predicted XI Emerges Online | Premier League | Klopp To Make Three Changes?

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday in a crucial Premier League match in terms of the title race and the predicted starting lineup has emerged online.

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday, focus now switches back to the league for the Reds who can go two points clear with a victory over the Lilywhites.

With games coming thick and fast for Jurgen Klopp's team, the German is expected to ring the changes again.

Anfield Watch predicts that Klopp will make three changes to the team that beat Villarreal 3-2 in Spain on Tuesday.

In defence, Joel Matip is favoured to get the nod as Virgil van Dijk's partner over the impressive Ibrahima Konate.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is also tipped to be recalled to play alongside Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara at the expense of Naby Keita.

Luis Diaz, who helped turn the game against Villarreal on its head, also makes the predicted XI with Diogo Jota dropping to the bench.

Predicted XI

