Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Update | Conte Missing Four Players

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday in a huge Premier League match in terms of the race for both the title and the top four and we can bring you the latest team news.

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday, the focus now switches back to the league for Jurgen Klopp's team who can go two points clear of Manchester City with a victory against the North London club.

City will be looking to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment against Real Madrid on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino has returned to full training for the Reds and could be in contention to make the squad against the Lilywhites.

Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference however that he hasn't decided whether to give his Brazilian striker more training time before his return.

There do not appear to be any other injury concerns for Liverpool but Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could all be in line for a recall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Antonio Conte confirmed that left-sided player Sergio Reguillon will miss the clash at Anfield with a calf problem.

The visitors will also be missing Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, and Oliver Skipp who are all unlikely to play again this season.

