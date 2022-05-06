Skip to main content

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Update | Conte Missing Four Players

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Saturday in a huge Premier League match in terms of the race for both the title and the top four and we can bring you the latest team news.

Liverpool Leeds United 6-0 Anfield

After qualifying for the Champions League final on Tuesday, the focus now switches back to the league for Jurgen Klopp's team who can go two points clear of Manchester City with a victory against the North London club.

City will be looking to bounce back from their Champions League disappointment against Real Madrid on Sunday when they host Newcastle United at the Etihad.

Liverpool Team News

Roberto Firmino has returned to full training for the Reds and could be in contention to make the squad against the Lilywhites.

Klopp admitted at his pre-match press conference however that he hasn't decided whether to give his Brazilian striker more training time before his return.

Roberto Firmino
Scroll to Continue

Read More

There do not appear to be any other injury concerns for Liverpool but Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could all be in line for a recall.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Antonio Conte confirmed that left-sided player Sergio Reguillon will miss the clash at Anfield with a calf problem.

The visitors will also be missing Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty, and Oliver Skipp who are all unlikely to play again this season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League | Firmino Injury Update

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Roberto Firmino Injury Update Provided By Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Liverpool's Premier League Clash With Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew24 minutes ago
Europa League Trophy
News

UEFA Europa League Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results - April 28th & May 5th

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Thibaut Courtois
Quotes

Real Madrid Keeper Thibaut Courtois Outlines Important 'Advantage' They Have Over Liverpool In Battle For Champions League Glory

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Official: Mohamed Salah Of Liverpool Picks Up FWA Footballer Of The Year Award

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Quotes

'I've Got To Improve On That' - Former International Manager On How Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold Can Become The Complete Player

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'Players Will Be Buzzing' - Pundit On Recent Jurgen Klopp News & What It Means At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago
Luis Diaz
Quotes

'The Best January Signing Ever' - Former Player Talks Liverpool's Champions League Semi-Final Hero Luis Diaz

By Neil Andrew16 hours ago