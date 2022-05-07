Skip to main content

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes As Henderson Returns In Place Of Keita

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening in a huge Premier League match and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Liverpool can go two points clear of leaders Manchester City with a victory over Antonio Conte's team who themselves are battling it out with North London rivals Arsenal for the vital fourth spot.

Details of when and how you can watch the match against Tottenham can be found HERE.

Anfield The Kop

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that beat Villarreal 3-2 in midweek for the visit of the Lillywhites.

The back five remain unchanged with Ibrahima Konate retaining his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Skipper Jordan Henderson is recalled to partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield at the expense of Naby Keita.

Jordan Henderson

Up front, Luis Diaz is brought in alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after impressing against the La Liga team on Tuesday.

Liverpool Team

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Henderson & Diaz Return

By Neil Andrew11 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Firmino Update | Conte Missing Four Players

By Neil Andrew28 minutes ago
Sadio Mane Tanguy Ndombele Tottenham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Tottenham Match Preview

By Tom Johnson43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Tottenham | Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, And Mohamed Salah Start In Our Predicted XI

By Stephen Smith44 minutes ago
Henrique Araujo
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Battling Manchester City & Barcelona For Transfer Of Benfica Striker

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Sadio Mane Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Liverpool To Make Sadio Mane New Contract Offer This Summer As Mohamed Salah Saga Drags On

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Transfers

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United Suffer Huge Transfer Blow For World Class French International

By Damon Carr7 hours ago
LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Predicted XI Emerges Online | Premier League | Klopp To Make Three Changes?

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago