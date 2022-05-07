Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur | Team News | Premier League | Klopp Makes Two Changes As Henderson Returns In Place Of Keita

Liverpool take on Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield this evening in a huge Premier League match and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Liverpool can go two points clear of leaders Manchester City with a victory over Antonio Conte's team who themselves are battling it out with North London rivals Arsenal for the vital fourth spot.

Details of when and how you can watch the match against Tottenham can be found HERE.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the team that beat Villarreal 3-2 in midweek for the visit of the Lillywhites.

The back five remain unchanged with Ibrahima Konate retaining his place alongside Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence.

Skipper Jordan Henderson is recalled to partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara in midfield at the expense of Naby Keita.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Up front, Luis Diaz is brought in alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after impressing against the La Liga team on Tuesday.

Liverpool Team

Tottenham Hotspur Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |