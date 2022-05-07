Liverpool vs. Tottenham | Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane And Mohamed Salah Start In Our Predicted XI

Liverpool welcomes Tottenham to Anfield on Saturday and will be looking to keep the pressure on Manchester City with a win.

Liverpool face Tottenham in yet another must-win Premier League match.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds are battling for the League title while Tottenham are duking it out with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea for a top 4 finish.

Ahead of today's match, here is how we believe the Reds will lineup.

Goalkeeper - Alisson Becker

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Liverpool's number 1 currently leads the Premier League in clean sheets and will look to collect another against Tottenham.

Defense - Andy Robertson; Virgil Van Dijk; Ibrahima Konate; Trent Alexander Arnold

After being chosen for both legs of the UEFA Champions League Semi-final, look for Konate to keep his place in defense.

If Jurgen Klopp plans to start the Frenchman in the UCL final, he might look to get him a run of consistent games in the team.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

Midfield - Fabinho, Thiago, Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson will likely come back into midfield in place of Naby Keïta, who has played a lot of football as of late. Thiago and Fabinho have as well, but their presence will be needed against a strong side like Spurs.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Forwards - Luis Diaz; Sadio Mané; Mohamed Salah

After a lackluster first half in Villarreal, the introduction of Luis Diaz breathed new life into Liverpool's attack.

Simply put, this front three has been Liverpool's most cohesive and potent in recent weeks and Klopp will likely opt for it on Saturday.

This will leave plenty of options on the bench, potentially including Roberto Firmino, who has recently returned to full training.

