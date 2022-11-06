Skip to main content
Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspurs this afternoon in North London.  Here's some half time reactions from fans on Twitter after the Reds put two past Hugo Lloris.

Two teams on different trajectories are going head to head today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham come in on the back of a win against Bournemouth and Liverpool on the back of embarrassing losses to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Liverpool were dominant early on against a very defensive Spurs side, albeit without their star Korean Heung-Min Son.

Most of Liverpool's attacks have come down the left-hand side through Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez and that is exactly where the opening goal has come from.

Mo Salah Scores Twice

Liverpool Mohamed Salah

A wonderfully worked move started off by Mohamed Salah was finished by the man himself.

Andy Robertson found himself in plenty of space before squaring the ball into Darwin Nunez, who then in turn, gave it the Egyptian King. Salah being Salah didn't miss and continues his incredible run of goals.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The second goal of the game came again courtesy of the Egyptian King. A mistake by Eric Dier plays Mo in and the visitors are up 2-0.

Here are some twitter reactions to the game so far.

On Mohamed Salah

On Darwin Nunez

On Trent Alexander-Arnold

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah Scores Again After Eric Dier Mistake - Tottenham v Liverpool

By Damon Carr
imago1018253037h
Match Coverage

WSL Player Ratings: Liverpool Suffer 1-0 Defeat To Aston Villa

By Jake Mahon
Rachel Daly
Match Coverage

WSL Match Report: Liverpool Suffer 5th Consecutive WSL Defeat At The Hands Of Rachel Daly's Penalty.

By Alex Caddick
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool Get Early Goal Through Mohamed Salah - Tottenham v Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Tottenham: Confirmed Lineups, Team News & Where To Watch

By Justin Foster
Tottenham v Liverpool
Match Coverage

Tottenham v Liverpool: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham's Transfer To Liverpool Closer Than Ever After Real Madrid Complications

By Damon Carr
World Cup
Opinions

2022 Qatar World Cup: Jurgen Klopp And Gary Neville Speak - Responsibility Of Media And Journalists

By Damon Carr