Liverpool v Tottenham: Twitter Reactions At Half Time

Two teams on different trajectories are going head to head today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham come in on the back of a win against Bournemouth and Liverpool on the back of embarrassing losses to both Nottingham Forest and Leeds United.

Liverpool were dominant early on against a very defensive Spurs side, albeit without their star Korean Heung-Min Son.

Most of Liverpool's attacks have come down the left-hand side through Andy Robertson and Darwin Nunez and that is exactly where the opening goal has come from.

Mo Salah Scores Twice IMAGO / PA Images

A wonderfully worked move started off by Mohamed Salah was finished by the man himself.

Andy Robertson found himself in plenty of space before squaring the ball into Darwin Nunez, who then in turn, gave it the Egyptian King. Salah being Salah didn't miss and continues his incredible run of goals.

The second goal of the game came again courtesy of the Egyptian King. A mistake by Eric Dier plays Mo in and the visitors are up 2-0.

