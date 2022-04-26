Liverpool Vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final Preview | Jurgen Klopp's Reds host Unai Emery's Giant-killers

Form: relentless. Fans: restless.

Fresh off a tumultuous 2-0 win in the Merseyside derby, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool brace themselves for yet another steely challenge: Unai Emery’s Villarreal.

Emery, who Klopp dubbed the ‘King of Cups,’ masterminded a couple of giant killings on his way to the Champions League semi-finals.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Despite being slapped with the underdog tag in their previous UCL draws, Villarreal registered a determined win over Juventus before a smash-and-grab victory over Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Emery, the winner of three Europa League titles with Sevilla and another with Villarreal last season, is clearly no stranger to the business end of European competition.

Klopp’s Liverpool, though, are no strangers themselves.

This is far from the Liverpool side that succumbed to Emery’s Sevilla in the Europa League final back in 2016.

This Liverpool group is one with pedigree, maturity, and a wealth of attacking options.

With a near-fully-fit squad to choose from and wind in their sails on the back of a 10-game unbeaten run since the loss at home to Inter Milan, Liverpool will back themselves.

Add in the fact that the first leg is at Anfield, famed for its electric atmosphere on European nights, and it’s easy to see why the Reds are favourites to advance.

The looming concern over Gerard Moreno’s fitness doesn’t help the Yellow Submarine either.

Emery earlier confirmed that Moreno (13 goals in 26 games) sustained a muscular injury in their 2-1 win over Getafe.

The responsibility to trouble Liverpool’s high line will now fall on reported transfer target Arnaut Danjuma, who pestered Bayern’s defence all night long, Yeremy Pino, and Samuel Chukwueze.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok