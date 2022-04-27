Skip to main content

Liverpool v Villarreal | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Three Changes

Liverpool's take on Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield this evening and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

Anfield Ukraine

It is a relentless time for manager Jurgen Klopp and his team at the moment as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February against Chelsea, they will face the same opponents at Wembley in the FA Cup final on May, 14th.

In the Premier League, Liverpool sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City with each team having five games left to play.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This has made it a tricky time for Klopp and the match against the Yellow Submarine is sandwiched in between the Merseyside derby last Sunday and a trip to Newcastle in Saturday's early match.

Unai Emery's team have been the surprise package of this season's competition, knocking out both Juventus and Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich along the way.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Luis Diaz
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Villarreal | Team News | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Konate, Henderson & Diaz Start

By Neil Andrew54 seconds ago
Liverpool Kit
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Former Manchester City Forward To Replace Divock Origi

By Damon Carr3 minutes ago
Gavi
Transfers

Report: Uncertainty Increases Over The Future Of Barcelona Midfielder & Liverpool Target Gavi

By Saul Escudero54 minutes ago
Mohamed-Ali Cho in action against FC Lorient.
Transfers

Ex-Everton Youngster Mohamed-Ali Cho Tipped for Liverpool Move | Labelled 'Next Mbappe'

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final | Team News | Roberto Firmino Injury Update

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool vs Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Champions League Trophy
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Semi-Final First Leg

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Coutinho Firmino Villarreal
Match Coverage

Flashback: Liverpool 3-0 Villarreal | Champions League Semi-Final Match Buildup

By Julian Prahalathan2 hours ago