Liverpool v Villarreal | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Klopp Makes Three Changes

Liverpool's take on Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield this evening and we can now bring you the confirmed team news.

IMAGO / PA Images

It is a relentless time for manager Jurgen Klopp and his team at the moment as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

After winning the Carabao Cup in February against Chelsea, they will face the same opponents at Wembley in the FA Cup final on May, 14th.

In the Premier League, Liverpool sit just a point behind leaders Manchester City with each team having five games left to play.

This has made it a tricky time for Klopp and the match against the Yellow Submarine is sandwiched in between the Merseyside derby last Sunday and a trip to Newcastle in Saturday's early match.

Unai Emery's team have been the surprise package of this season's competition, knocking out both Juventus and Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich along the way.

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |