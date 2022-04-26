If Liverpool could sign one player from their Champions League Semi-final opponents Villarreal, the only answer is Yeremy Pino.

As Liverpool embark on yet another European semi-final and with it their continued quest for an unprecedented quadruple, it's time to take a closer look at one member of the Villarreal ranks that would be a welcome addition to Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Versatile right-winger Yeremy Pino has enjoyed a rapid rise to stardom in Spain and is already a regular feature in Unai Emery's side despite his tender years.

Having made a senior debut in 2020 as a fledgeling teenage talent, the 19-year-old sensation has already amassed 77 senior appearances for the La Liga club affectionately known as the 'Yellow Submarine'.

Capable of playing across the frontline, Pino predominantly operates as a right-winger and has obtained invaluable UEFA Champions League experience this term - scoring in the 4-1 group stage victory over Young Boys.

Already a Europa League winner, the gifted young Spaniard has contributed directly to 19 goals in a promising professional career to date and looks ready to light up the world stage for many years to come.

This season Pino has scored seven times and provided four assists in 40 appearances across all competitions as well as creating six big chances in 31 league outings (Sofascore).

Possessing strong finishing ability, there is clearly something to work with for Klopp and the Liverpool coaching staff in the four-cap starlet who netted four goals in a 5-1 victory over Espanyol earlier this term.

Sharing similar stylistic traits with Arsenal forward and a player widely lauded by Klopp, Gabriel Martinelli (Fbref), the Spain international is certainly one to keep a close eye on as the Reds prepare to do battle with Villarreal over two legs.

Valued at £36million and under contract until 2027 (Transfermarkt), signing the Las Palmas-born ace wouldn't be straightforward but could certainly be a worthwhile venture, particularly should the end of Mohamed Salah indeed be nigh on Merseyside.

