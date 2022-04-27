Skip to main content

Liverpool vs. Villarreal | UCL | Predicted 11

Liverpool host Villarreal in a Champions League Semi-Final matchup. Here is how we predict Liverpool will lineup.

Liverpool welcomes Villarreal to Anfield on Wednesday for the first leg of their UCL Semi-Final matchup.  Here is LFC Transfer Room's predicted 11:

Goalkeeper - Alisson

Alisson

Likely business as usual for Liverpool's number one, barring a late fitness issue.

Defense - Andy Robertson; Virgil van Dijk; Joel Matip; Trent Alexander-Arnold

Ibrahima Konate is likely knocking on the door following his performances against Benfica but Jurgen Klopp may lean on Joel Matip's ball-playing ability against a likely very defensive Villarreal side.  

The ever-present Alexander Arnold and Robertson will almost certainly start at fullback.  

Midfield - Fabinho; Thiago Alcantara; Jordan Henderson

Thiago Fabinho Bruno Fernandes
After an impressive cameo off the bench this weekend, Jordan Henderson seems to be in line to return to the starting lineup for this match.  

Fabinho and Thiago will likely take their customary spots in the Liverpool midfield.

Attack - Luis Diaz; Sadio Mané; Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mané will likely continue to play through the middle, with Roberto Firmino out with a foot issue and Diogo Jota an option off the bench.  

Luis Diaz was bright as a substitute against Everton and his 1v1 ability could be key in breaking down Villarreal's low block.

LIVERPOOL, April 14, 2022 (Xinhua) -- Liverpool players line up for a team group photo before the UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal 2nd Leg match between Liverpool and Benfica in Liverpool, Britain, on April 13, 2022.
