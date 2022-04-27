Skip to main content

Liverpool v Villarreal | Team News | UEFA Champions League Semi-Final | Konate, Henderson & Diaz Start

Liverpool's take on Villarreal in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final at Anfield this evening and we can now bring you the confirmed team news for the clash.

Anfield Ukraine

It is a relentless time for manager Jurgen Klopp and his team at the moment as they chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Unai Emery's team have been the surprise package of this season's competition, knocking out both Juventus and Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich along the way so a tough match is expected.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp makes three changes to the team that beat Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby on Sunday.

At the back, Ibrahima Konate returns to partner Virgil van Dijk in the centre of defence at the expense of Joel Matip.

Skipper Jordan Henderson also returns in midfield, replacing Naby Keita, to partner Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

Up front, there is a recall for Luis Diaz with the Colombian starting alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. Diogo Jota drops to the bench.

Curtis Jones and Kostas Tsimikas are absent due to illness (not COVID).

Liverpool Team

Villarreal Team

