Liverpool v Villarreal | UEFA Champions League | Key Facts & Stats Ahead Of Semi-Final First Leg

Liverpool take on Villarreal at Anfield on Wednesday in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie and we can bring you some key facts ahead of the big match.

The return leg in Spain is next Tuesday and the winners will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid with Pep Guardiola's men leading 4-3 from the first leg.

Key Facts & Stats

Tonight's match will be Liverpool's 12th European Cup semi-final and they have reached the final nine times.

The two teams have only faced each other once before in European competition when Liverpool knocked out Villarreal 3-1 on aggregate in the 2016 Europa League semi-final.

If Ibrahima Konate scores again this evening, he will become the first Liverpool defender to score in three successive European matches.

Villarreal have met English teams in Europe on 21 occasions, winning six times, and drawing seven times with eight defeats.

Liverpool will equal the club record (set in 2019-20) of 43 wins in a season with a victory. This includes victories in penalty shootouts.

The only team to beat Liverpool in a European semi-final at Anfield is Leeds United in the 1971 Fairs Cup.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 16 European semi-finals at Anfield, winning 13.

