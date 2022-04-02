Liverpool v Watford | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Gomez & Jones Start For Reds

Liverpool take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday with the chance to go top of the Premier League and we can bring you the confirmed team news and lineups.

Jurgen Klopp's team have been faultless in their chase of rivals Manchester City over recent weeks and will be looking to pile the pressure on with another win against the Hornets in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Reds can go two points clear of Pep Guardiola's team who are in action against Burnley at Turf Moor following the conclusion of the Liverpool match.

Watford are fighting for Premier League survival and start the day in the relegation zone, three points from safety and having played two games more than Everton who sit in 17th.

Liverpool Team

Alisson Becker;

Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota

Watford Team

