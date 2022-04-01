Liverpool v Watford: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | EPL
Liverpool take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday with the chance to go top of the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.
The Reds can go two points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's team play against Burnley at Turf Moor after the conclusion of the Liverpool match.
Kick-off Time
United Kingdom
Kick-off is at 12:30pm GMT time
United States of America/Canada
Eastern time 07:30pm ET
Pacific time: 04:30am PT
Central time: 06:30am CT
India
Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST
Read More
Australia
Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT
Where to Watch
For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.
For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.
For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.
For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.
Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.
