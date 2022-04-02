Liverpool v Watford: How To Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, US, India, Canada, Australia, Nigeria

Liverpool take on Watford at Anfield on Saturday with the chance to go top of the Premier League and we can bring you the details of when and how to watch the match.

The Reds can go two points clear of Manchester City before Pep Guardiola's team play against Burnley at Turf Moor after the conclusion of the Liverpool match.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Kick-off Time

United Kingdom

Kick-off is at 12:30pm BST

United States of America/Canada

Eastern time 07:30pm ET

Pacific time: 04:30am PT

Central time: 06:30am CT

India

Kick-off starts at 17:00 IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 22:30 AEDT

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 12:30pm

Where to Watch

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on BT Sport.

For US viewers, the game will be available on the USA Network and Universo.

For Canadian viewers, the game can be live-streamed on DAZN.

For viewers in India, the game will be available on Star Sports Select HD and Disney+ Hotstar.

Australian viewers can tune in on Optus Sport.

For viewers in Nigeria, the game will be available on SuperSport.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok