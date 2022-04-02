Skip to main content
Liverpool v Watford | Predicted Lineup Emerges Online | Oxlade-Chamberlain To Start?

As Liverpool prepare to face Watford at Anfield in a huge Premier League clash in Saturday's early kick-off, an interesting predicted lineup has emerged online.

Mohamed Salah Watford

Jurgen Klopp's team have been faultless in their chase of rivals Manchester City over recent weeks and will be looking to pile the pressure on with another win against the Hornets in Saturday's early kick-off.

The Reds can go two points clear of Pep Guardiola's team who are in action against Burnley at Turf Moor following the conclusion of the Liverpool match.

Anfield Watch have predicted their starting lineup for the clash with the Hornets and it makes interesting reading.

The outlet predicts a back five of Alisson Becker, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson. Klopp has stated however that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in contention after recovering from his hamstring injury.

Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool FC
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The predicted midfield sees Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain earn another start alongside skipper Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara. 

Up front, they predict Mohamed Salah will partner Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

The starting lineup after an international break is always a difficult one to predict and with so much competition in the ranks at the moment, the task becomes even harder.

What do you think Reds fans?

