Liverpool v Watford | Team News | Jurgen Klopp Injury Update On Trent Alexander-Arnold & Naby Keita

Liverpool face Watford in the Premier League at Anfield on Saturday and manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update ahead of the crucial clash.

The Reds can go top of the table with a victory in Saturday's early match to put pressure on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City who have a tricky match at Turf Moor against Burnley at 3pm.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (hamstring) and Naby Keita (knee) both withdrew from international duty with injuries and Klopp gave an update (via Liverpoolfc.com) on both at his press conference ahead of the match with the Hornets.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold

“It will be tight for tomorrow but it’s possible after all I hear.

“It’s different if you are part of team training, it depends what you could do before and he was really with our rehab and fitness department, it was really intense what he did before he trained with us.

“So physically, he should be fine, now I have to make the decision about rhythm and these kinds of things.”

Keita

“Yesterday Naby couldn’t train, felt a little bit here and there.

“I don’t know exactly yet, nobody called me yet about Naby for today. So we will see how he is for today. Apart from that, we had them pretty much all available.”

With games coming thick and fast, it is unlikely Klopp will take any risks with injuries but it would appear that Alexander-Arnold has more chance of making the Watford game than Keita.

Other than those two, the German reported a clean bill of health including left-back Andy Robertson who has recovered from COVID.

