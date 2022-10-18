Liverpool v West Ham - Three Key Matchups To Decide The Game

It's a very different West Ham side that will face Liverpool tomorrow night at Anfield than the one they last faced back on March 5th of 2022. It's very likely that only five players that started for West Ham last time will be in the lineup this time around.

Ravaged by injuries Liverpool will also look a bit different with potentially only six players starting from last year's game.

Here are three critical matchups that could decide the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold IMAGO / PA Images

Trent Alexander-Arnold v Lucas Paqueta

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled again this year with fast aggressive forwards often getting caught out on the counter-attack as teams attempt to play in the space behind him.

Trent's defending has often been suspect this season and Lucas Paqueta will be looking to get in behind him to provide through balls and crosses to new West Ham frontman Italian International Gianluca Scamacca.

Paqueta has two assists to Scamacca in the last three games so stopping Paqueta from getting in behind to provide service to Scamacca will be essential for Liverpool if they are to keep the Hammers attack at bay.

Andy Robertson v Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen IMAGO / Focus Images

Recently returned from injury Andy Robertson will have his work cut out for him attempting to keep Jarrod Bowen at bay.

With five goals already this season the English International is currently firing on all cylinders. Bowne will be looking to continue that form as he attempts to cement his position in Gareth Southgate's England squad.

Robertson like Trent likes to get forward and Bowen is so quick on the counter-attack that the Scottish International will need to be at his best to prevent possible disaster.

Darwin Nunez v Ben Johnson

Nunez and Firmino IMAGO / Action Plus

With injuries to Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez starting is a given at this point. He will likely be played on the left with Roberto Firmino holding the central attacking role.

This puts him up against 22 year old Ben Johnson in a battle of youth versus youth.

After a very shaky start and a straight red card received after he headbutted Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, Darwin Nunez now looks like he is finding his feet.

A goal last week against Rangers assisted by Roberto Firmino will have given him heaps of confidence. We can only hope he finds the back of the net again.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |