Liverpool v West Ham United | Confirmed Lineups / Teams | Premier League

Liverpool face West Ham at Anfield this afternoon and here is the confirmed lineups/teams for the game.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side head into this game after winning the FA Cup fifth round against Norwich 2-1.

Less than a week ago too, Klopp's side lifted the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Since then, the German has had some fresh injury concerns to worry about. Thiago is still nursing his injury after being withdrawn from the EFL Cup final.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Joel Matip has also joined the list of players not available after Klopp confirmed he has an illness and will miss the West Ham game.

Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Roberto Firmino have also been named as player unlikely to be available today.

Here is the Liverpool and West Ham confirmed lineups for today's Premier League game at Anfield.

Liverpool Team

More to follow.

Liverpool Substitutes

More to follow.

West Ham Team

More to follow.

West Ham Substitutes

More to follow.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook