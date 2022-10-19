Liverpool v West Ham United Confirmed Lineups, Premier League

We will bring you details of the confirmed lineups when they are announced around 6:30pm.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will clash with David Moyes' West Ham at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday. IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp will once again be missing a number of his first-team players through injury for the visit of the Hammers.

He confirmed on Tuesday the bad news that Diogo Jota will miss the next month of action and the World Cup with a calf injury in a devastating blow to the 25-year-old, Liverpool and Portugal.

Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are all ruled out along with Jota, and whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have returned to some elements of team training, they are still not ready to return to match action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez could all be in contention to start if Klopp decides to freshen up his starting XI.

West Ham United Team News

Maxwel Cornet will be missing again for West Ham as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf strain.

There are also doubts over central defenders Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson for the trip to Merseyside whilst Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but is making positive steps on the road to recovery.

