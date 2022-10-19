Skip to main content
Liverpool v West Ham United Predicted Lineup, Alexander-Arnold, Henderson & Nunez To Be Recalled?

IMAGO / Sportimage

We bring you our predicted lineup as Liverpool face West Ham United at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping his team can carry on where they left off against Manchester City when they face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool were outstanding in beating the champions 1-0 thanks to a brilliant Mohamed Salah goal in a hugely entertaining contest.

Liverpool Mohamed Salah Fabio Carvalho

Mohamed Salah was on target to give Liverpool the three points against Manchester City.

Liverpool Team News

Klopp will once again be missing a number of his first-team players through injury for the visit of the Hammers.

He confirmed on Tuesday the bad news that Diogo Jota will miss the next month of action and the World Cup with a calf injury in a devastating blow to the 25-year-old, Liverpool and Portugal.

Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are all ruled out along with Jota, and whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have returned to some elements of team training, they are still not ready to return to match action.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez could all be in contention to start if Klopp decides to freshen up his starting XI.

Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold will be hoping for a recall against West Ham on Wednesday.

Read More

Predicted Liverpool XI

Alisson Becker;

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson;

Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara;

Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino, Fabio Carvalho;

Mohamed Salah

