Liverpool v West Ham United | Premier League | Sign One Opposition Player - Declan Rice

Liverpool face West Ham United at Anfield in a crucial Premier League encounter on Saturday and LFCTR looks at one opposition player they would sign if given the opportunity - Declan Rice.

The Reds have been linked with various different players from West Ham over recent months including Rice, Jarrod Bowen, and more recently Ben Johnson.

It is no surprise based on the progress the club have made in David Moyes' second tenure as manager which sees them challenging for the top four in the Premier League and the Europa League trophy this season.

There is no doubt that Declan Rice is pivotal to the improvement at West Ham having taken over in midfield from the influential Mark Noble to form a formidable partnership with Tomas Soucek.

At international level, Rice has established himself as Gareth Southgate's number one pick in midfield and was an important factor in the run to the final of the Euros.

The 23 year old has everything a midfielder at the very top of the game requires including his outstanding leadership qualities.

He is a brilliant reader of the game enabling him to snuff out danger and is also a very underrated ball carrier, especially when pressured by opponents.

Rice has a decent passing range and will add more goals and assists to his game as he develops even further.

The midfielder would represent a brilliant signing for Liverpool who need to refresh their options in the middle of the park. He is able to play the number six and number eight roles, is still young, and is homegrown - the positives are endless.

Author Verdict

Declan Rice will be hot on the radar of many of the Premier League's and Europe's biggest clubs in the summer.

For some reason, however, it feels more likely that if Liverpool are to invest close to the reported asking price of £100million on a player, it will be for Rice's international teammate Jude Bellingham.

Either way, they would be getting a quite brilliant young player.

