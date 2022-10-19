Liverpool v West Ham United Team News
Liverpool face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday and will be hoping to keep up the positive momentum after the fantastic victory over Manchester City at the weekend.
Liverpool Team News
Jurgen Klopp will once again be missing a number of his first-team players through injury for the visit of the Hammers.
He confirmed on Tuesday the bad news that Diogo Jota will miss the next month of action and the World Cup with a calf injury in a devastating blow to the 25-year-old and Portugal.
Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Arthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are all ruled out along with Jota, and whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have returned to some elements of team training, they are still not ready to return to match action.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez could all be in contention to start if Klopp decides to freshen up his starting XI.
West Ham United Team News
Maxwel Cornet will be missing again for West Ham as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf strain.
There are also doubts over central defenders Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson for the trip to Merseyside whilst Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but is making positive steps on the road to recovery.
