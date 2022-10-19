Skip to main content
Liverpool v West Ham United Team News

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool v West Ham United Team News

The latest team news ahead of Liverpool's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool face West Ham United at Anfield on Wednesday and will be hoping to keep up the positive momentum after the fantastic victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

Jurgen Klopp David Moyes

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool will face off against David Moyes and West Ham on Wednesday.

Liverpool Team News

Jurgen Klopp will once again be missing a number of his first-team players through injury for the visit of the Hammers.

He confirmed on Tuesday the bad news that Diogo Jota will miss the next month of action and the World Cup with a calf injury in a devastating blow to the 25-year-old and Portugal.

Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota was stretchered off against Manchester City and looks set to miss the World Cup with a calf injury.

Ibrahima KonateJoel MatipArthur Melo, and Luis Diaz are all ruled out along with Jota, and whilst Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita have returned to some elements of team training, they are still not ready to return to match action.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Trent Alexander-ArnoldJordan HendersonFabio Carvalho, and Darwin Nunez could all be in contention to start if Klopp decides to freshen up his starting XI.

West Ham United Team News

Maxwel Cornet will be missing again for West Ham as he continues his rehabilitation from a calf strain.

There are also doubts over central defenders Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson for the trip to Merseyside whilst Nayef Aguerd remains sidelined but is making positive steps on the road to recovery.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolWest Ham United

Schedule

Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United: Where To Watch, Live Stream, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup

By Alex Caddick
Anfield Road Stand
Transfers

Liverpool Make Contact To Sign Yet Another Primeira Liga Star After Luis Diaz And Darwin Nunez

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Transfer Update: Jude Bellingham Still A Top Target for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

By Justin Foster
Fabio Carvalho
Quotes

Fabio Carvalho On Stepping Up Following Squad Injuries, An Important Man City Win & Upcoming West Ham Fixture

By Alex Caddick
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 12 - October 18th To 20th

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
News

'He's A Machine' - Jurgen Klopp Full Of Darwin Nunez Praise Ahead Of West Ham Clash

By Alex Caddick
Darwin Nunez Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham - Three Key Matchups To Decide The Game

By Justin Foster