Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Liverpool v West Ham United | Team News | Premier League | Thiago, Firmino, Matip, Keita, Jones Updates

Liverpool face West Ham in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news.

The Reds will be looking to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points before Pep Guardiola's team take on local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Anfield 97 Avenue

Liverpool Team News

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes again after resting ten players for the FA Cup win against Norwich City in midweek.

Much of the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last Sunday are expected to return but Klopp does have some fitness issues to contend with.

Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (muscle injury), and Joel Matip (illness) have already been ruled out of the contest against the Hammers.

Joel Matip

Read More

Naby Keita (knock) and Curtis Jones (thigh) are also injury doubts and Klopp admitted in his pre-match press conference he is unsure as to whether they will be available.

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

West Ham Team News

Tomáš Souček is a doubt for David Moyes' team after needing five stitches in a head wound in midweek.

Ryan Fredericks (groin) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) have made good progress with their respective injuries and could return to the squad.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, and Andriy Yarmalenko are all still unavailable.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Liverpool v West Ham United | Team News | Premier League | Thiago, Firmino, Matip, Keita, Jones Updates

By Neil Andrew2 minutes ago
Jules Kounde
Transfers

Report: Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid & Barcelona Battle For La Liga Defender

By Neil Andrew36 minutes ago
Liverpool, West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham Preview | In-form Reds With Hammers In Top Of The Table Clash

By Callum Owen39 minutes ago
Pablo Fornals Trent Alexander-Arnold Virgil van dijk West Ham
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs West Ham United: Predicted Line-up | Premier League | Ibrahima Konaté To Start In Absence Of Joel Matip? Roberto Firmino Still Sidelined

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Premier League
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Has High Praise For Liverpool’s Premier League Long-Term Target To Cover Mohamed Salah

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Joel Matip Naby Keita
News

Liverpool Injury Update: Jurgen Klopp Provides Update On Fitness Concerns To Matip, Thiago, Keita, Jones & Firmino

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Alisson West Ham
Match Coverage

Possible West Ham Game Plan Reveal After Michail Antonio Comments About Virgil van Dijk & Alisson Becker - Liverpool Looking For Revenge

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Bayern Munich
Non LFC

Bayern Munich v Bayer Leverkusen: How to Watch/Live Stream | Bundesliga | Germany, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago