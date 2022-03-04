Liverpool v West Ham United | Team News | Premier League | Thiago, Firmino, Matip, Keita, Jones Updates

Liverpool face West Ham in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news.

The Reds will be looking to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points before Pep Guardiola's team take on local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Liverpool Team News

Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes again after resting ten players for the FA Cup win against Norwich City in midweek.

Much of the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last Sunday are expected to return but Klopp does have some fitness issues to contend with.

Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (muscle injury), and Joel Matip (illness) have already been ruled out of the contest against the Hammers.

Naby Keita (knock) and Curtis Jones (thigh) are also injury doubts and Klopp admitted in his pre-match press conference he is unsure as to whether they will be available.

West Ham Team News

Tomáš Souček is a doubt for David Moyes' team after needing five stitches in a head wound in midweek.

Ryan Fredericks (groin) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) have made good progress with their respective injuries and could return to the squad.

Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, and Andriy Yarmalenko are all still unavailable.

