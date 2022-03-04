Liverpool v West Ham United | Team News | Premier League | Thiago, Firmino, Matip, Keita, Jones Updates
Liverpool face West Ham in a crucial Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday and we can bring you the latest team news.
The Reds will be looking to close the gap on leaders Manchester City to just three points before Pep Guardiola's team take on local rivals Manchester United on Sunday.
Liverpool Team News
Manager Jurgen Klopp is expected to ring the changes again after resting ten players for the FA Cup win against Norwich City in midweek.
Much of the team that started the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea last Sunday are expected to return but Klopp does have some fitness issues to contend with.
Thiago Alcantara (hamstring), Roberto Firmino (muscle injury), and Joel Matip (illness) have already been ruled out of the contest against the Hammers.
Read More
Naby Keita (knock) and Curtis Jones (thigh) are also injury doubts and Klopp admitted in his pre-match press conference he is unsure as to whether they will be available.
Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]
West Ham Team News
Tomáš Souček is a doubt for David Moyes' team after needing five stitches in a head wound in midweek.
Ryan Fredericks (groin) and Arthur Masuaku (knee) have made good progress with their respective injuries and could return to the squad.
Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, and Andriy Yarmalenko are all still unavailable.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: Liverpool 2-1 Norwich City | Match Highlights | Minamino Brace Sends Reds Through To Quarter-Finals
- Report: Liverpool & Manchester City 'Prepare' Bids for Spanish Wonderkid Yeremy Pino
- Liverpool Fixtures & Schedule - March 2022 - Premier League, UEFA Champions League & FA Cup
- Watch: Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Liverpool's Carabao Cup Win Over Chelsea
- Roberto Firmino, Steven Gerrard, Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold And Virgil Van Dijk Make James Milner's All-Time XI
- Watch: Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool (10-11 on pens) | Match Highlights | Carabao Cup Final | EFL Cup
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook